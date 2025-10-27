Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR is Financial Counselors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 66.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 137.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 388.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock opened at $210.17 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.32. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.