Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,066 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,794,000 after buying an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,153,000 after acquiring an additional 195,013 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,466,000 after acquiring an additional 592,820 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup Price Performance

C stock opened at $98.77 on Monday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $181.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.