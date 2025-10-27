Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 171 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 54 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Intuit from $820.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $683.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $671.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $699.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $190.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

