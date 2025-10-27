Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 482 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 2.7% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 77,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,222 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 94,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY opened at $825.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $781.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $623.78 and a 52-week high of $935.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $768.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $768.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $876.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $840.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $938.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, CEO David A. Ricks acquired 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,431,926.77. This trade represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald purchased 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,903,686.74. This represents a 2.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

