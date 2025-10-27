Chilton Capital Management LLC Has $59,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $929.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $917.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $943.26. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.39 billion, a PE ratio of 117.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays set a $1,210.00 price objective on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,100.00 to $1,075.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,124.17.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,526,684.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $10,594,950.60. This represents a 12.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.63, for a total transaction of $5,339,369.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,590.82. The trade was a 46.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,737 shares of company stock valued at $16,798,825. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

