Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,605 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $19,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.37 and its 200 day moving average is $76.48. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $64.89 and a twelve month high of $83.00.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 72.96%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.06.

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at $16,150,614. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

