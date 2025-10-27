Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,039,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,440 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $48,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 78,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 56,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $43.84 on Monday. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.39. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. The company had revenue of $12.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.350-6.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa America cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.23.

Insider Transactions at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,048.07. The trade was a 25.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

