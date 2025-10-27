Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 561,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,129,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,733,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,210,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,461,000 after buying an additional 27,625 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA VO opened at $294.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

