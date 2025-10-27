Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $70.54 Million Stock Position in Accenture PLC $ACN

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 33.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 117,462 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Accenture were worth $70,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 7.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 436,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,376,000 after buying an additional 28,685 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,087.4% during the first quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 5,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 34.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price target on Accenture from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Accenture to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.48.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock opened at $247.93 on Monday. Accenture PLC has a 12-month low of $229.40 and a 12-month high of $398.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.39. The stock has a market cap of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total transaction of $623,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,763.30. The trade was a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,888.12. This trade represents a 27.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,402 shares of company stock worth $4,595,374. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

