Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,418 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,687 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Comcast by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 94,217,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,476,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,115,074 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,636,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,240,955,000 after purchasing an additional 926,663 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $940,015,000. Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 20,594,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $759,938,000 after purchasing an additional 111,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 20,243,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $746,980,000 after buying an additional 427,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Comcast Corporation has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

