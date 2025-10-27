Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 30,158 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $75,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GEV shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $697.00 to $717.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.59.

GE Vernova Trading Down 1.8%

GEV stock opened at $584.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $611.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $532.47.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.