CCLA Investment Management Acquires 20,272 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 0.1% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CCLA Investment Management owned 0.11% of S&P Global worth $174,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in S&P Global by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.3%

S&P Global stock opened at $489.02 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.59.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $621.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $613.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $614.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

