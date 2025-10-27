Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 335,893 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,193 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $61,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,140,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.15.

AMAT opened at $228.75 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $232.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.82. The firm has a market cap of $182.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.93%.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

