Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,089 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $243.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.72. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total transaction of $10,564,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,772,256.30. The trade was a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.91.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

