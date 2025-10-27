Liberty Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,047 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of VB opened at $258.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $190.27 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

