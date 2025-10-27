AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 22,981 Shares of Cintas Corporation $CTAS

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 837,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 0.9% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $186,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth approximately $1,877,760,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 516.8% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after purchasing an additional 715,570 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 169.7% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 910,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,235,000 after purchasing an additional 573,151 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,859,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,781,223,000 after purchasing an additional 491,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 163.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,132,000 after purchasing an additional 476,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $190.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.72 and a 200 day moving average of $212.49. Cintas Corporation has a 12 month low of $180.78 and a 12 month high of $229.24.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 17.54%.Cintas’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Cintas from $221.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $233.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.09.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

