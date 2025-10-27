Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 893,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,823 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned 0.10% of International Business Machines worth $263,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,040,057,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $960,386,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,137,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,159,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,164,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $787,007,000 after acquiring an additional 930,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 20.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,157,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,282,550,000 after acquiring an additional 889,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of IBM opened at $307.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $310.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.07.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.38%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

