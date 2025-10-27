Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,943 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $87,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its position in shares of Tesla by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Tesla from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.00.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $433.72 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.15, a PEG ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $398.06 and a 200-day moving average of $341.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

