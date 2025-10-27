iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Lifted by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $680.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $681.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $660.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $620.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

