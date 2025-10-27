Yukon Wealth Management Inc. Has $966,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Yukon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elequin Capital LP boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $95.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.37. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $72.14 and a twelve month high of $95.53. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

