GoalVest Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Chubb Limited $CB

GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 308,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after buying an additional 4,964,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,784,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,756,000 after acquiring an additional 30,334 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $562,221,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 231,404 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.42.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $281.86 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $252.16 and a one year high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.88. The company has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.54.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 16.53%.The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

