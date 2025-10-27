Garland Capital Management Inc. Sells 20,625 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,625 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 3.1% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, for a total transaction of $44,085.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 11,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 17,182 shares of company stock worth $1,477,382 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $87.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.13. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $140.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.5%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.31.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

