Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 1,284 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Trading Down 0.6%

Allstate stock opened at $193.37 on Monday. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $2.74. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

ALL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up previously from $188.00) on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Allstate to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $230.00 price objective on Allstate and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.