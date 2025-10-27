Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 546,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 89.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 90,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 42,758 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 39.8% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 13.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 878,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,738,000 after buying an additional 104,872 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 24.5% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is -35.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.65.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile



The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

