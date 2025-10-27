Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Cuts Stake in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc cut its position in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 2.6% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $582,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,216,004.71. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,383. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.48 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

