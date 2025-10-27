Wealth Watch Advisors INC Raises Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Wealth Watch Advisors INC raised its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBIT. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $711,000.

NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $62.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $71.82.

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

