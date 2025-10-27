First Command Advisory Services Inc. Has $368,000 Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

First Command Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $586,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its position in FedEx by 136.5% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 34,697 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 20,024 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 26.4% during the second quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 181,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,247,000 after acquiring an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $241.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.29 and a 1-year high of $308.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $233.05 and a 200 day moving average of $226.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on FedEx from $254.00 to $298.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on FedEx from $247.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded FedEx from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

