New Hampshire Trust Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in SLB Limited $SLB

New Hampshire Trust raised its holdings in shares of SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in SLB were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLB by 478.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,719,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,994,674,000 after purchasing an additional 39,474,501 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in SLB by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,829,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300,222 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 4.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,422,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $602,860,000 after buying an additional 604,832 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 22.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,989,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,738,000 after buying an additional 1,667,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SLB by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,659,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $320,154,000 after buying an additional 281,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. SLB Limited has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.SLB’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SLB in a report on Friday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SLB from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research started coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

In other SLB news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 202,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

