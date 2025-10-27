Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,585 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 8.6% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $680.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $660.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $620.26. The stock has a market cap of $713.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $681.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

