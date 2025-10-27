Banco Santander S.A. Has $64.12 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,769 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 21,244 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.6% of Banco Santander S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $64,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 319.7% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 267.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in Walmart by 432.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 362 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $1,293,468.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 919,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,586,075.95. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $415,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,048,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,861,082.65. The trade was a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Walmart from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.07.

WMT stock opened at $106.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.81 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $846.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

