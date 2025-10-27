iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV Stock Position Lessened by Atlatl Advisers LLC

Atlatl Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the quarter. Atlatl Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,503,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 78,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $680.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $660.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $620.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $484.00 and a fifty-two week high of $681.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

