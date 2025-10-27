Banco Santander S.A. Has $17.58 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,620 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kroger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,299,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,863,000 after buying an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Kroger by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,065,000 after buying an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,067,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,999,000 after buying an additional 31,477 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,485,000 after buying an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $178,385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $67.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.17. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.57. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $55.60 and a 1 year high of $74.90.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

KR has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Saturday. Argus set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

