Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $8.86 Million Position in Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 603.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,989 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 906.8% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 403.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $29.28 on Monday. Comcast Corporation has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The cable giant reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Arete Research upgraded shares of Comcast to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.76.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

