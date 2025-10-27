First Command Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,509 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

First Command Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 90,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 9,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,098.30. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,028 shares of company stock worth $1,738,973. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Melius initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average is $72.88. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

