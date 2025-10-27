Carnegie Investment Counsel Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.8% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 7,537 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 14.2% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 12.3% in the second quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 14,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total value of $242,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,115 shares of company stock worth $12,232,985. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $238.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

