Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. The trade was a 13.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Lemasney sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $63,365.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,098.30. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,028 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,973 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, New Street Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.4%

NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.74.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 79.37%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

