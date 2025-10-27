Banco Santander S.A. Buys 94,301 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,301 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $20,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,310,000 after purchasing an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after purchasing an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $184.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.20. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a market cap of $438.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 615.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 2.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.28.

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,611.04. This represents a 99.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,557,750 shares of company stock worth $239,713,896. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Featured Stories

