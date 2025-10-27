Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Shares Purchased by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Painted Porch Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% in the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $75.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $75.15.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

