Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 285,296 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Painted Porch Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 383.3% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 116 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.67, for a total transaction of $557,257.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,138,789.57. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $254.66 per share, for a total transaction of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 76,500 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,383 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of CRM stock opened at $254.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.48 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.12. The stock has a market cap of $242.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

