Liberty Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $377.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $236.13 and a 52-week high of $403.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.