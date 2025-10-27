Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,339 Shares of Accenture PLC $ACN

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,793,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,912,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,577 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,782.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,445,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $450,985,000 after buying an additional 1,395,135 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,823,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $880,960,000 after buying an additional 537,223 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This trade represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total value of $2,246,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,868,888.12. This represents a 27.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,402 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,374. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $247.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.39. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $229.40 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.48.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.