First Command Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

First Command Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Partners in Financial Planning raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Partners in Financial Planning now owns 144,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $489.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.48 and its 200 day moving average is $436.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $316.14 and a 1-year high of $491.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

