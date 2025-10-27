Oak Grove Capital LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 588,668.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 117,447,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,988,129,000 after buying an additional 117,427,549 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $381,848,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 45.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,677,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,609,000 after buying an additional 1,454,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Capital One Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,961,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,519,000 after buying an additional 950,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 134.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,585,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,265,000 after buying an additional 907,803 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 2.2%

COF stock opened at $224.93 on Monday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.22 and a twelve month high of $232.45. The company has a market cap of $143.85 billion, a PE ratio of 94.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $1.70. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.99, for a total transaction of $423,980.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 98,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,878,047.14. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,248 over the last three months. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

