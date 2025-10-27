Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,886 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.7% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Battery Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $191.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.43. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $192.30.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.