Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.8%

GE Aerospace stock opened at $303.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $320.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $289.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.82. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $343.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Zacks Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on GE Aerospace from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

