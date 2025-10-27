First Command Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,369 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SBUX opened at $86.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.01 and a 200 day moving average of $87.52. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $75.50 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 105.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

