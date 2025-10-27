PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.0% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 41.7% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 36.6% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $288,801.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $69.77 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.85 and a one year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on PayPal in a research report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.