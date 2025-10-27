Banco Santander S.A. Trims Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,625 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $45,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,481,000 after purchasing an additional 111,671 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 592,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,475,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 185,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.63.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.1%

NYSE C opened at $98.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.20.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

