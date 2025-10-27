Penobscot Wealth Management Buys 103,012 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Penobscot Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 443.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,012 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 217,201,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,795,807,000 after buying an additional 10,782,297 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 119.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 13,225,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,010,000 after buying an additional 7,201,786 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.4% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 7,955,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,658,000 after buying an additional 3,755,090 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,479,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,497,000 after buying an additional 3,701,133 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 95.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,083,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,320,000 after buying an additional 2,974,256 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $26.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.44. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

