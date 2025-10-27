CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after buying an additional 908,554 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,149,000 after purchasing an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,665,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,747,000 after purchasing an additional 760,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,713,000 after purchasing an additional 352,473 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. DZ Bank cut CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Zacks Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.47.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 1.0%

CRWD stock opened at $527.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.34 billion, a PE ratio of -443.12, a PEG ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $294.68 and a one year high of $535.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $455.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $5,150,000.00. Following the sale, the president owned 354,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,369,740. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 17,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.53, for a total value of $8,817,469.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,115,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,959,138.21. The trade was a 0.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,090 shares of company stock valued at $75,500,649 over the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

